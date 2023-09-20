Report: Steelers signing RB Godwin Igwebuike

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers plan to sign running back Godwin Igwebuike off the Falcons’ practice squad, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh placed Anthony McFarland (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving only two running backs — Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren — on the active roster.

Igwebuike, 29, played 14 snaps on special teams and two on offense in Atlanta’s first two games but did not record any statistics.

Undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018, Igwebuike has rushed for 122 yards and a TD and added eight catches for 63 yards in 30 games (one start) with the San Francisco 49ers (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018), Detroit Lions (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2022) and Falcons.

–Field Level Media