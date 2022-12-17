Report: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky to start vs. Panthers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday’s game against the host Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Saturday.

On Friday, coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether Trubisky or Mason Rudolph would get the nod at Carolina with rookie starter Kenny Pickett still in concussion protocol.

Trubisky took over last week in a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after Pickett exited. He was 22-of-30 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and three costly interceptions.

Trubisky was 1-3 as the starter before being replaced by Pickett. He has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four TDs and five picks.

Rudolph, formerly the backup to retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, has been inactive in all 13 games for the Steelers (5-8).

–Field Level Media