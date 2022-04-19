Report: Steelers claim wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers from Ravens

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed receiver Miles Boykin off waivers on Tuesday, the NFL Network reported.

The move comes one day after the Baltimore Ravens released the 25-year-old Boykin.

The third-round pick in 2019 out of Notre Dame caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 games (24 starts) with the Ravens.

He was due to earn $2.54 million in 2022, which reportedly prompted Baltimore to part ways. The Steelers will now be on the hook for that salary as part of Boykin’s four-year, $3.57 million rookie contract.

Boykin’s best season with the Ravens was in 2020 when he caught 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he had just one catch for 6 yards in eight games and missed time due to hamstring and finger injuries.

Pittsburgh has been seeking receiver help after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud to free agency.

Chase Claypool is one of the team’s returners and he was a college teammate of Boykin at Notre Dame for three seasons.

The Steelers announced that linebacker Marcus Allen signed his restricted free agent tender. He will earn $2.54 million in 2022.

