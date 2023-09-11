Report: Spurs to waive G Cameron Payne

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne after acquiring him in a trade earlier this summer, ESPN reported Monday.

The Phoenix Suns traded Payne, a 2025 second-round draft pick and $5.6 million to San Antonio for a future second-round pick in mid-July.

Payne, 29, played the last four seasons with the Suns. He has averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists in 327 career games (56 starts) for Oklahoma City (2015-17), Chicago (2017-19), Cleveland (2018-19) and Phoenix. He was selected No. 14 overall by the Thunder in the 2015 draft.

The Spurs still need to waive at least two more players with fully guaranteed contracts to get into compliance for the regular season, according to Spotrac.

