Report: Sentinels trying out Valorant coaches

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home.Jordan Woodruff

Sentinels is trialing different Valorant coaches with the hope of signing one soon, Dot Esports reported Tuesday.

The North American organization released Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty in late February. He was with Sentinels on loan from FaZe Clan, but the two organizations ran into issues when negotiating a buyout for Rawkus.

Rawkus later said he wants to return to the competitive scene as a player, not a coach.

According to Dot Esports, Sentinels most recently practiced with Luis “iRemiix” Galarza Figueroa, an Overwatch player from Puerto Rico. He has been listed as retired since 2019.

Sentinels is currently in second place in Group B at VALORANT Champions Tour: North America Stage 1 Challengers.

–Field Level Media