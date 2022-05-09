fbpx
Published May 9, 2022

Report: Senators fire SVP Pierre McGuire after 1 season

May 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NBC network NHL hockey analyst Pierre McGuire reports from between the bench before the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators fired broadcaster-turned-front office executive Pierre McGuire after one season, TSN reported Monday.

The Senators hired McGuire last July as their senior vice president of player development.

The Senators finished 33-42-7 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. Ottawa’s 73 points were seventh lowest in the NHL.

McGuire, 60, previously worked with the Senators as an assistant coach during the 1995-96 season. He also held that role with the Pittsburgh Penguins during their Stanley Cup season in 1991-92 and served as an assistant coach, assistant general manager and head coach of the Hartford Whalers.

McGuire shifted gears and served as a color commentator on Montreal Canadiens’ radio broadcasts in 1997. He then transitioned to television with TSN in 2002 before joining NBC Sports as an analyst in 2006.

–Field Level Media

