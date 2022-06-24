Report: Scottish Open bans LIV golfers

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Golfers on the LIV Golf Invitational Series will not be permitted to compete next month at the Scottish Open, according to a report by the (London) Telegraph on Thursday.

The July 7-10 event at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, is a key warmup for the Open Championship, scheduled for July 14-17 at St. Andrews Links’ Old Course.

The reported move by the Scottish Open is not a surprise given the fact that the tournament will be co-sanctioned for the initial time by both the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) and the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has suspended all members who have defected for the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which will make its U.S.-based debut June 30 to July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

The list of LIV players includes Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Spain’s Sergio Garcia, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel and England’s Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

–Field Level Media