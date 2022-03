Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a one-year extension, NewOrleans.Football reported.

Johnson, 25, entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.

He caught 13 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games (two starts) last season.

Johnson originally joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020. He converted from wide receiver to tight end and caught four passes for 39 yards in seven games (four starts) that season.

