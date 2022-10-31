Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.

Ingram, 32, was injured in the first half of the Saints’ 24-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. He played just five snaps before the injury, catching one pass for 2 yards.

It was originally feared Ingram had sustained a major injury, per the report.

Ingram has 196 yards rushing and one TD and 11 receptions for 46 yards in eight games (three starts) this season for the 3-5 Saints. He has 8,074 career rushing yards and 65 touchdowns. He has another 10 TD receptions.

The Saints have Dwayne Washington as the RB3 on the active roster.

The Saints host Baltimore (5-3) in Week 9.

–Field Level Media