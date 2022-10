Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers Sunday, Sportsnet reported.

Sheahan, 31, signed with Buffalo on Aug. 10 but has not appeared in any games this season.

He has 194 points (74 goals, 120 assists) in 635 career games with six NHL teams.

He scored 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 69 games with the expansion Seattle Kraken in 2021-22.

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Sheahan in the first round (21st overall) in 2010.

–Field Level Media