Published December 7, 2022

Boston Red Sox sign reliever Kenley Jansen

Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are adding free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen to the team on a two-year, $32 million deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The longtime closer of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen spent the 2022 season in that same role with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and a National League-leading 41 saves in 64 innings pitched.

He signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves as a free agent in the offseason but also considered the Red Sox then.

Jansen, 35, spent his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, where he was a three-time All-Star and won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award twice (2016 and ’17).

In his career, Jansen has a 42-28 record and a 2.46 ERA with 391 saves. His 573 games finished are most among active players.

In 769 innings pitched, the right-hander has struck out 1,107 batters.

He has appeared in 59 postseason games, compiling a 3-2 record with a 2.20 ERA and 20 saves.

–Field Level Media

