Boston Red Sox sign reliever Kenley Jansen

The Boston Red Sox are adding free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen to the team on a two-year, $32 million deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The longtime closer of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen spent the 2022 season in that same role with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and a National League-leading 41 saves in 64 innings pitched.

He signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves as a free agent in the offseason but also considered the Red Sox then.

Jansen, 35, spent his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, where he was a three-time All-Star and won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award twice (2016 and ’17).

In his career, Jansen has a 42-28 record and a 2.46 ERA with 391 saves. His 573 games finished are most among active players.

In 769 innings pitched, the right-hander has struck out 1,107 batters.

He has appeared in 59 postseason games, compiling a 3-2 record with a 2.20 ERA and 20 saves.

