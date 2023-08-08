Report: RB Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts to rehab ankle

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left training camp to rehab his ankle injury off-site, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The 2021 NFL rushing champion has been in a standoff with the Colts over his lack of a contract extension heading into his fourth season.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Taylor’s absence was “part of his rehab process. If you don’t see him out there, it’s part of his rehab,” per ESPN.

Steichen declined to comment on whether Taylor, 24, is rehabbing on- or off-site.

Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list after offseason ankle surgery. Previous reports said he has also dealt with some hamstring and back issues.

Taylor has one year remaining on his rookie contract. He asked for a trade last month, but the request was rejected by team owner Jim Irsay.

Taylor rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season. He led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2021, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

–Field Level Media