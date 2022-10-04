Report: Rays’ Colin Poche (oblique strain) to miss playoffs

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Rays lefty reliever Colin Poche suffered a right oblique strain Tuesday and will miss the postseason, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In one-third of an inning in a 6-0 loss to the host Red Sox, Poche gave up a grand slam to Xander Bogaerts. Poche appeared to injure himself while facing Bogaerts and was relieved by Brooks Raley.

For the season, Poche is 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA in 65 relief appearances spanning 58 2/3 innings. He entered the game with a 26.3 percent strikeout rate, 8.8 percent walk rate and 32.5 percent ground ball rate.

The Rays face the AL Central champion Guardians in a wild card series starting Friday in Cleveland.

–Field Level Media