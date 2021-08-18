Report: Rasheed Wallace joins Memphis Tigers as assistant coach

Rasheed Wallace, 2006, 2008. Piston 040407 Kd008

Former four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is joining the staff of head coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The move comes after Hardaway hired Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown as an assistant in early July. Former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Cody Toppert rounds out Hardaway’s staff.

Wallace, 46, played 16 years in the NBA with six different teams, finishing with averages of 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was an NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

He was an assistant coach with the Pistons for one season in 2013-14 and spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Jordan High in Durham, N.C.

Hardaway is 63-32 in three seasons at Memphis.

–Field Level Media