Report: Rangers reach deal with reliever Kirby Yates

The Texas Rangers reached an agreement with free agent reliever Kirby Yates, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The one-year deal is pending the results of a physical for the 36-year-old right-hander, per the report.

Yates went 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA in 61 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.

He missed the entire 2021 season and pitched only seven innings in 2022 following Tommy John surgery.

Yates was a National League All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2019 when he led the majors with 41 saves.

He is 19-19 with 62 saves and a 3.53 ERA in 361 games (no starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014-15), New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Padres (2017-20) and Braves (2022-23).

