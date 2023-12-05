fbpx
Report: Rangers reach deal with reliever Kirby Yates

December 5, 2023
Oct 9, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) pitches during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers reached an agreement with free agent reliever Kirby Yates, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The one-year deal is pending the results of a physical for the 36-year-old right-hander, per the report.

Yates went 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA in 61 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.

He missed the entire 2021 season and pitched only seven innings in 2022 following Tommy John surgery.

Yates was a National League All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2019 when he led the majors with 41 saves.

He is 19-19 with 62 saves and a 3.53 ERA in 361 games (no starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014-15), New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Padres (2017-20) and Braves (2022-23).

–Field Level Media

