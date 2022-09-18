Texas Rangers utility man Nick Solak (foot) out for season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Nick Solak will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right foot, the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

He was wearing a walking boot after getting hit in the foot by a pitch Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Solak, 27, batted a career-low .207 with three homers and four RBIs in 35 games in his fourth season with Texas.

He is a career .252 hitter with 21 home runs and 93 RBIs in 253 games.

The Rangers will make a roster move on Tuesday, per the report. They will face the Tampa Bay Rays on the road on Sunday, then return home Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Angels.

–Field Level Media