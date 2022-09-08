Rams QB Matthew Stafford had elbow procedure

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent an offseason elbow procedure, ESPN reported Thursday.

The procedure was done to alleviate elbow pain that lingered throughout last season and to prepare for the upcoming season, per the report.

The Rams kick off their season Thursday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

A number of questions have risen about the quarterback’s health throughout the offseason, but Stafford says he feels better at this time than he did to open the 2021 season, per the report.

Stafford returns to his starting duties with his full complement of receivers, including Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Van Jefferson, however, has been ruled out against the Bills.

Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl championship season, in which he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media