Report: Rams closing in on extension for WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp are closing in on an extension that would make the wide receiver among the highest-paid in the league, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

A deal could be reached as soon as Wednesday night, per the report.

The framework is a three-year deal that would pay Kupp well past $20 million per year, according to NFL Network. Kupp is slated to make $14.875 million this season and $14.625 million in 2023.

Davante Adams set a new high for wideouts with a contract averaging approximately $28 million per season when the Las Vegas Raiders acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in mid-March. Less than a week later, Tyreek Hill topped that with a $30 million average after he was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Kupp said in April that he’s not interested in becoming the highest-paid WR in the league.

“I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more about being in a place that’s just right for both sides,” Kupp said during OTAs.

Kupp, who turns 29 in one week, became the fourth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yardage (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). The others are the San Francisco 49ers’ Jerry Rice in 1990, the Green Bay Packers’ Sterling Sharpe in 1992 and the Carolina Panthers’ Steve Smith in 2005.

Kupp also caught two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, the latter for the winning score with 1:25 to play as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Kupp has 433 receptions for 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns in 71 regular-season games (57 starts) over five seasons.

The Rams earlier this week made defensive tackle Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

–Field Level Media