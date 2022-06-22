fbpx
Published June 22, 2022

Report: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey recovering from shoulder surgery

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is recovering from shoulder surgery, NFL Network reported.

The 27-year-old All-Pro posted a photo of himself, wearing a sling, with his children on social media.

“ALL IS WELL!” tweeted Ramsey, who is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season.

Ramsey made the All-Pro first team for the third time, was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl championship last season.

Ramsey reportedly played with tears in both shoulders last season.

He has 15 interceptions in 91 games (90 starts) with the Jaguars (2016-19) and Rams (2019-21) since Jacksonville drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

–Field Level Media

