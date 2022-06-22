Report: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey recovering from shoulder surgery

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is recovering from shoulder surgery, NFL Network reported.

The 27-year-old All-Pro posted a photo of himself, wearing a sling, with his children on social media.

“ALL IS WELL!” tweeted Ramsey, who is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season.

ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite ??

#nationalselfieday pic.twitter.com/tCSI6hwDRw — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 22, 2022

Ramsey made the All-Pro first team for the third time, was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl championship last season.

Ramsey reportedly played with tears in both shoulders last season.

He has 15 interceptions in 91 games (90 starts) with the Jaguars (2016-19) and Rams (2019-21) since Jacksonville drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

–Field Level Media