Published October 14, 2022

Detroit Pistons waiving four-time All-Star Kemba Walker

Jan 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set the regular-season roster, The Athletic reported Friday.

Walker, 32, was acquired from the New York Knicks in a draft night deal on July 6. The Pistons are on the hook for the $9.2 million remaining on his expiring contract.

In his lone season with the Knicks, Walker appeared in just 37 games, all starts, but was left inactive for the final 23 contests. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Over his career with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), the Boston Celtics (2019-21) and New York, he has averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 741 games (696 starts).

–Field Level Media

