Published June 21, 2022

Pistons guard Cory Joseph exercising player option

Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Pistons guard Cory Joseph will exercise his $5.1 million player option to return to Detroit for the 2022-23 season, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday.

Joseph, 30, averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 assists and shot a career-high 41.4 percent from 3-point range in 65 games (39 starts) in 2021-22.

He has career averages of 7.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 728 games (173 starts) with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Pistons.

Joseph was a first-round pick (29th overall) by San Antonio in 2011 and won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2013-14.

–Field Level Media

