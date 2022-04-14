Pittsburgh Pirates reach two-year deal with outfielder Bryan Reynolds

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached agreement on a two-year contract with All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds to avoid arbitration, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The deal is worth $13.5 million, per reports, and runs through the 2023 season. Reynolds won’t reach free agency until after the 2025 season.

Reynolds, 27, is batting .227 in five games so far this season with a home run and an RBI.

He earned All-Star honors in 2021, batting .302 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 159 games. He had a .912 OPS.

Reynolds is a career .289 hitter in three-plus seasons, all with the Pirates. He was a second-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and traded to Pittsburgh as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade in January 2018.

–Field Level Media