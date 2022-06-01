PGA Tour commish says competing on both circuits not in play

Credit: Will Dickey– / USA TODAY NETWORK

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly told agents of tour players prior to The Memorial Tournament to either choose the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf Series Invitational. Playing on both circuits is not an option.

ESPN cited sources in reporting Monahan’s communications at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Wednesday, one day after LIV Golf released the names of the 42-player field that will compete at the Centurion Club outside of London next week. That event coincides with the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open in Ontario.

“As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations,” the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday. “Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”

It’s unclear at this time what the disciplinary action might be.

Monahan told players in February that those interested in LIV should “walk out that door now,” according to a Golf Channel report.

Two-time major winners Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer were among the 42 players announced by LIV Golf on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, on Wednesday, softened his stance when asked if the PGA Tour should discipline its players who compete in the LIV events.

“I certainly don’t think they should drop the hammer,” McIlroy said. “Look, they are well within their rights to enforce the rules and regulations that have been set. But it’s going to end up being an argument about what those rules and regulations are. I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn’t want to stand in their way for them to do what they feel is right for themselves.

“It’s not something that I would do personally. But I certainly understand why some of the guys have (decided to play in London), and it’s something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks.”

