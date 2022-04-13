Report: Penguins to meet Bruins in 2023 Winter Classic

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Boston Bruins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The NHL announced in February that the Bruins would host the game, with the opponent and date left to be set.

This will be the third Winter Classic for the Penguins, who played in the inaugural game against the Buffalo Sabres in Orchard Park, N.Y. That game, played on Jan. 1, 2008, marked the NHL beginning its tradition of hosting an outdoor game to start the new calendar year.

It will be the fifth NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the second time the Winter Classic has been played at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox. The Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime on Jan. 1, 2010, to win the third Winter Classic.

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1 to win the 2022 Winter Classic.

