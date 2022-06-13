Report: Pats WR Jakobi Meyers returns on 1-year deal

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers, New England’s leading wide receiver in 2021, signed his one-year tender to return to the Patriots for the 2022 season, ESPN reported Monday.

The second-round tender is worth $3.986 million. Meyers became a restricted free agent in March.

Meyers, 25, led the Patriots in catches (83) and yards (866) in 2021 while adding two touchdowns. Meyers, who signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2019, has 168 catches for 1,954 yards and the two TDs in 46 games (26 starts) for the Pats.

Meyers’ agents continue to work on a long-term deal for the three-year player. Meyers becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season if a deal isn’t reached.

–Field Level Media