Report: Pats TE Mike Gesicki out with dislocated shoulder

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a “mild” dislocated shoulder in Monday’s practice, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The team is hopeful that the 27-year-old veteran can return for its Week 1 game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10, per the report.

The Patriots signed the former division rival to a one-year deal in March worth up to a $9 million, pairing him with tight end Hunter Henry in a revamped offense under new coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Gesicki caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The 2018 second-round pick had 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 TDs in 81 games (31 starts) for Miami.

Behind Hunter and Gesicki on the New England depth chart are Anthony Firkser, rookie Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington.

–Field Level Media