Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games.

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn’t require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report.

PJ Walker — who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina — likely will get the call for the Panthers (1-4) in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams (2-3).

Against the 49ers, Mayfield limped to the locker room with 11 seconds remaining in the first half after a player fell on his left ankle. He returned to play the second half.

Mayfield, who has struggled this season, completed 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and no touchdowns with an interception returned for a touchdown against the Niners. For the season, he has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, with four TDs and four picks.

Last season’s starter, Sam Darnold, remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered during a preseason contest.

–Field Level Media