Report: Packers TE Tyler Davis tears ACL

Green Bay Packers tight end Tyler Davis tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Friday night’s preseason opener, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Davis made two receptions for nine yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first one for a 5-yard score in the second quarter. The injury reportedly occurred on his second reception, when Davis got up limping.

He was carted to the locker room after trainers looked at the knee.

Davis, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played eight games for the Jaguars in 2020, then signed with the Packers in 2021.

In 31 games (one start) in Green Bay, he’s caught eight passes for 61 yards. While he has played just 17 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, he’s been a key contributor on special teams, taking part in 81 percent of snaps.

Even without an official diagnosis after the game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur knew the injury was severe.

“Whether it’s on teams or carving out a role on our offense, he’s the consummate professional. Great teammate, great human,” LaFleur said.

“We’re going to miss him.”

Rookie Luke Musgrave is listed as the starter at tight end on the depth chart. Tucker Kraft and Austin Allen now will fight for Davis’ No. 2 tight end spot.

