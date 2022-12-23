Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday.

Jenkins’ new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11.

Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, Jenkins was in the final year of his rookie deal. He would have become a free agent in March.

Jenkins, who turns 27 on Monday, rebounded from tearing his ACL midway through last season to start all 12 games in which has appeared in 2022. He has started 50 of 52 games since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media