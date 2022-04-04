Report: Pacers to shut down Chris Duarte (toe) for final 3 games

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte’s impressive rookie season with the Indiana Pacers is over, according to the Fieldhouse Files.

Duarte reportedly will be shut down for the Pacers’ final three games of the regular season because of an injured left big toe. The ailment has sidelined him since a March 15 appearance.

The Pacers selected Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th pick in the 2021 draft.

In 55 games this season, including 39 starts, Duarte averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 43.2 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 80.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Duarte also tied for the team lead with an average of one steal per game.

–Field Level Media