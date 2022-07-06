Report: Pacers looking to trade C Myles Turner

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is back on the trade block, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Per the report, Turner could be involved in a sign-and-trade deal with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. ESPN also said another suitor could be in play for Turner, whose name routinely is discussed in potential trades through the years.

Turner, 26, averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over 42 games in 2021-22 before seeing his season come to an end because of a stress reaction in his left foot.

He is entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million deal.

Turner has led the NBA in blocks on two occasions. He averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 431 career games (398 starts) since being selected by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media