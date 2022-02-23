Report: OWL teams to receive Overwatch 2 beta access soon

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The San Francisco Shock celebrate their victory in the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports championship against the Vancouver Titans at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A beta version of Overwatch 2 is expected to be available to all teams by early March, dexerto.com reported Wednesday, signaling some forward progress for the delayed 2022 Overwatch League season.

A revamped version had been announced as far back as 2019 yet it still is not ready for teams. A report by dexerto.com last month revealed that Overwatch teams are preparing for this year’s season by using custom-made modes similar to what is expected to be the final product.

Overwatch is moving to five-on-five competition this year instead of teams of six. There will also be an overhaul of existing heroes and more characters as well.

The league’s expected April start already had been pushed back to May 5. The season also will be conducted over four tournaments, two of which will be international. In-person competitions also will return for the first time since the global pandemic started in 2020.

According to the report, the league’s 20 teams should receive the beta version of Overwatch 2 within the next two weeks.

–Field Level Media