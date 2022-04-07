Report: Orioles signing RHP Matt Harvey to minors deal

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are close to signing veteran right-hander Matt Harvey to a minor-league deal, MLB Network reported Thursday.

The team plans to send the 33-year-old to Florida for extended spring training and gradually let him ramp up, per the report.

Harvey was 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts for the Orioles last season.

An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey has struggled to maintain that level since having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and missing the entire 2014 season.

He is 50-66 overall with a 4.42 ERA in 180 games (172 starts), striking out 867 batters in 966 1/3 innings with the Mets (2012-13, 2015-18), Cincinnati Reds (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Kansas City Royals (2020) and Orioles.

–Field Level Media