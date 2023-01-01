Ohio State tight end Cade Stover’s MRI reveals back spasms

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI revealed that Ohio State tight end Cade Stover suffered back spasms in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss against Georgia, ESPN reported Sunday.

Stover left the Peach Bowl contest after apparently suffering a lower back injury. He fell awkwardly after hurdling a defender following a catch on the Buckeyes’ third drive of the game.

He was examined inside the medical tent on the sideline for several minutes before heading to the locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Stover was ultimately taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for further examination, according to an announcement in the press box.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior made one grab for 7 yards in the 42-41 loss to the Bulldogs. He finished the season with 36 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

–Field Level Media