Report: Nuggets likely without Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray for playoffs

The Denver Nuggets likely will be without forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Jamal Murray for the playoffs, dashing hopes one or both could return from long-term injuries, The Athletic reported.

Porter, 23, played only nine games this season before undergoing back surgery. The No. 14 overall draft pick in 2018, Porter missed the 2018-19 season with a back injury but had a breakout year in 2020-21. He averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 61 games (54 starts).

He was averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds to start this season.

Murray, 25, has been sidelined since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last April. The seventh overall pick in 2016, Murray averaged a career-high 21.1 points to go with 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 48 games last season.

In 345 games (270 starts) with Denver, he averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Nuggets are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face either the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

Denver closes the regular season Sunday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

