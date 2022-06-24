Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price to miss season with ruptured Achilles

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price will miss his freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, The Athletic reported Friday.

The injury occurred this week during training, per the report.

The Irish were counting on Price to play a key role this season, especially early after Logan Diggs sustained a shoulder injury in the Blue-Gold Game that is expected to sideline him to start the season.

Price, a four-star recruit from Denison, Texas, was the No. 17 running back in the Class of 2022, as ranked by the 247Sports composite.

–Field Level Media