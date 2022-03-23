Report: Nevada’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. enters transfer portal

Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Cambridge Jr. has decided to leave Nevada and enter the transfer portal, according to a report Wednesday night from On3 Sports.

Cambridge, who will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season with Nevada. He spent the past two seasons with the Wolf Pack after starting his college career at Brown.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard shot 43.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range this season.

“I would like to thank the University of Nevada, the city of Reno, the coaching staff & Wolf Pack Nation. My experience in Reno has been unforgettable, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a great community,” Cambridge said in a statement to On3. “The way that I have matured mentally & physically over the last several years will stick with me for the rest of my life, and I have this city to thank for that. I will never forget my time here! Thank you.

“I will be graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno in the spring & will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer for my final year of eligibility.”

