Report: NC State QB Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will miss Saturday’s Top 25 showdown at Syracuse with a shoulder injury, ESPN reported.

Graduate transfer Jack Chambers will be under center for the No. 15 Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1 ACC) against the Orange (5-0, 2-0).

Leary, the ACC preseason player of the year, was injured during last weekend’s 19-17 win against Florida State. There is no timetable for his return.

“It could be this week or it could be six weeks,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said earlier this week, adding that the X-rays on Leary’s passing shoulder were negative.

Leary has passed for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He threw for a school-record 35 passing scores last season, breaking Philip Rivers’ mark of 34 set in 2003.

Chambers has completed 6 of 14 passes for 48 yards and one touchdown this season.

Chambers is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from FCS program Charleston Southern. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers and passed for 2,490 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021.

