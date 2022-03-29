fbpx
Published March 29, 2022

Report: NC State forward Manny Bates entering transfer portal

Sportsnaut
Oct 12, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Manny Bates (15) speaks to the media at the ACC Tip Off at Charlotte Marriott City Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State forward Manny Bates plans to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 junior would be the fourth Wolfpack player to put his name in the portal, per the report.

Bates played less than one minute during the 2021-22 season after injuring his shoulder in the opener.

He has averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 54 career games (50 starts).

Forward Jaylon Gibson and guards Cam Hayes and Thomas Allen reportedly have also entered the transfer portal since the end of a disappointing season.

The Wolfpack (11-21) set a school record for losses and finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year.

–Field Level Media

