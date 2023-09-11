Report: NBA poised to curb teams resting star players

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Board of Governors is set to vote on a new policy this week that would prevent teams from resting more than one star player per game, The Athletic reported Monday.

A “star” player is defined as someone who made an All-Star team or All-NBA team in the past three seasons, per the report.

The policy is a culmination of talks over the past couple of years about cutting down on teams using “load management” to the detriment of fans and the audiences for national TV games, per the report.

For example, the Los Angeles Clippers wouldn’t be able to rest Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the same game, if the new policy is moved along and eventually passed.

The NBA has cut down on scheduling back-to-backs in different cities, increasing instances of playing consecutive road games against the same opponent.

