Report: Nationals re-signing RHP Erasmo Ramirez

The Washington Nationals are re-signing right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The 32-year-old reliever gets a one-year deal worth more than $2 million with “reachable bonuses,” per the report.

Ramirez went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 60 appearances (two starts) for the Nationals in 2022.

He is 37-42 with a 4.21 ERA in 276 games (94 starts) over 11 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay Rays (2015-17), Boston Red Sox (2019), New York Mets (2020), Detroit Tigers (2021) and Nationals.

