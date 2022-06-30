fbpx
Published June 30, 2022

Nationals offering 13-year, $425 extension to Juan Soto

Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) tosses his bat after he strikes out with runners in scoring position to end the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has received a new 13-year, $425 million extension from the club, Deportivo reported on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic organization reported that talks have intensified now that the club increased its initial offer by $75 million.

Soto said in February that he turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension during the offseason. At that time, he said he was waiting to sign a deal after the 2024 season, when he becomes a free agent.

A $425 million deal would slot Soto behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million) of the Los Angeles Angels and ahead of Mookie Betts ($365 million) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto, 23, is making $17.1 million this season. He is batting .224 and has 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 76 games.

Soto was National League MVP runner-up last season when he had a .313 batting average and a league-best .465 on-base percentage. He had 29 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games.

–Field Level Media

