More tests for New England Patriots receiver Ty Montgomery (ankle)

New England Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery will have more tests Saturday on his injured right ankle.

He had to be helped off the field after getting hurt in the first quarter of Friday’s 23-6 preseason loss at Las Vegas.

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Saturday that Montgomery, 29, flew back with the team after the game.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year, $3.6 million contract in free agency in March.

He caught 16 passes for 95 yards and rushed for 44 yards in 14 games (three starts) with New Orleans last season.

A third-round pick by Green Bay in 2015, Montgomery has 1,104 receiving yards and 1,180 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns in 78 games (20 starts) with the Packers (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2018), New York Jets (2019) and Saints.

