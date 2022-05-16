Report: Misfits fill Valorant roster with Zoe, kxtieoh

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Misfits will be remaking their all-female Valorant roster in the very near future with the additions of Zoe Servais and kxtieoh, according to a report from Dot Esports.

Each gamer posted confirmation of some sort of contractual activity on Twitter Monday, with Zoe tweeting out “Finally home” and kxtieoh sending out “W.”

The Florida-based crew struggled and was unable to qualify during the recent Champions Tour Game Changers Series One event.

According to Liquipedia, the current roster consists of Chloe “chloe” Wong, Madelynn “Mady” Saye, Presley “Slandy” Anderson and Vernina “Verninaa” Gozum, though “Mady” recently announced on Twitter a pending transition into fulltime content creation.

–Field Level Media