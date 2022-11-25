Report: Misfits Black to part with florescent

Credit: Misfits Gaming

Misfits Black will part ways with Valorant star Ava “florescent” Eugene, multiple outlets reported.

The 16-year-old Canadian player will explore her options elsewhere.

At last month’s VCT Game Changers North America event, florescent registered more than 100 kills during a 3-2 loss to Shopify Rebellion GC in the lower bracket final.

Misfits Black have practiced with potential replacement Ethan “edith” Cutlip of Gen.G Black, per the reports.

The remaining active members of the Misfits Black roster include Presley “Slandy” Anderson, Katie “kxtieoh” Beene and Zoe “Zoessie” Servais of the United States and Canada’s Vernina “Vernina” Gozum.

–Field Level Media