Report: Mikael Backlund, Flames finalizing 2-year extension

Forward Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames are finalizing a two-year contract extension worth approximately $9 million, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Backlund, 34, was in line to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. He is slated to earn $5.35 million this season to complete a six-year, $32.1 million contract.

Backlund recorded 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) and a plus-24 rating while playing in all 82 games in 2022-23.

He has totaled 492 points (185 goals, 307 assists) and a plus-66 rating in 908 career games since being selected by the Flames with the 24th overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.

