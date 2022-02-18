Report: Memphis offers scholarship to one-armed player

Life Christian Academy player Hansel Enmanuel waves to the crowd after LCA beat Rabun Gap 66-63 during the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.Tochanselemmanuel9

Memphis has offered one-armed viral sensation Hansel Enmanuel a basketball scholarship, 247Sports reported Friday.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from the Dominican Republic, Enmanuel plays for Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla.

He is rated as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He previously received scholarship offers from Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

Videos of Enmanuel making acrobatic plays, launching 3-pointers and throwing down high-flying dunks have been making the rounds on the Internet.

When he was 6, Enmanuel’s left arm had to be amputated after a wall collapsed on him and trapped him in the rubble. His full name is Hansel Enmanuel Donato Dominguez.

