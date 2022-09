Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million extension, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The deal would keep Kleber, who was entering the final year of his contract, in Dallas through 2025-26.

Kleber, 30, averaged 7.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 59 games (21 starts) with the Mavericks in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-10 German has averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 326 games (136 starts) through his first five NBA seasons, all with Dallas.

