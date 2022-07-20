Matthew Tkachuk won’t re-sign with Flames

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star forward and restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk has informed the Calgary Flames that he will not re-sign with the club long term, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Further, Tkachuk has given the Flames a list of teams with whom he would sign a long-term contract, per the report.

The report comes a week after star Johnny Gaudreau took less term and money to sign with Columbus in free agency. Gaudreau and Tkachuk were the Flames’ leading point-scorers last season.

The Flames filed for arbitration this week. It’s expected that Tkachuk will be traded before the hearing period, which begins next Wednesday. If the sides make it to a hearing, a one-year contract would be awarded for 2022-23.

Tkachuk, 24, has identified St. Louis, Vegas, Florida, Nashville and Dallas as teams he would sign long term with, per The Athletic.

Tkachuk tallied a career-high 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 82 games last season. He has 382 career points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 431 games since Calgary selected him No. 6 overall in the 2016 draft.

He signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with Calgary in September 2019.

–Field Level Media