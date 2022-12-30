fbpx
Published December 30, 2022

Report: Marwin Gonzalez signs deal with Japan team

Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Marwin Gonzalez (14) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marwin Gonzalez signed a one-year contract with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, the New York Post reported Friday.

The deal is worth $1.5 million, per the report.

Gonzalez, 33, hit .185 in a reserve role for the New York Yankees this past season. He drove in 18 runs in 85 games.

He’s a career .252 batter with 107 home runs in 11 seasons with four teams, including eight seasons with the Houston Astros. He won a title with the Astros in 2017.

–Field Level Media

